Far-Right Threat: Portugal's Political Turmoil

Portuguese authorities arrested six individuals accused of forming a dangerous right-wing extremist militia. The suspects include a senior police officer and face terrorism-related charges. This arrest highlights the increasing influence of far-right ideologies in Portugal, coming on the heels of several other extremist incidents.

This group, identified as the Lusitanian Armillary Movement, is charged with inciting hatred, promoting violence, and the possession of illegal weapons. Items seized included automatic weapons, some crafted with 3D printing, edged weapons, and various ammunition.

The scandal occurs amidst a broader context of heightened racial tensions and political upheaval in Portugal. The European Union has noted an uptick in hate speech within the country following far-right political advances, most notably with the anti-immigration party Chega's rise in the recent elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)