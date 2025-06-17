Left Menu

Far-Right Threat: Portugal's Political Turmoil

Portuguese police have arrested six people linked to a far-right group planning to form an illegal militia. Facing terrorism charges, the suspects belong to the Lusitanian Armillary Movement. This highlights rising far-right activity in Portugal, as hate speech increases and the Chega party gains power in parliament.

Portuguese authorities arrested six individuals accused of forming a dangerous right-wing extremist militia. The suspects include a senior police officer and face terrorism-related charges. This arrest highlights the increasing influence of far-right ideologies in Portugal, coming on the heels of several other extremist incidents.

This group, identified as the Lusitanian Armillary Movement, is charged with inciting hatred, promoting violence, and the possession of illegal weapons. Items seized included automatic weapons, some crafted with 3D printing, edged weapons, and various ammunition.

The scandal occurs amidst a broader context of heightened racial tensions and political upheaval in Portugal. The European Union has noted an uptick in hate speech within the country following far-right political advances, most notably with the anti-immigration party Chega's rise in the recent elections.

