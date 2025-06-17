Left Menu

High Stakes: Tamil Nadu Officer's Arrest Under Judicial Scrutiny

Senior Tamil Nadu police officer H M Jayaram is set to appear in the Supreme Court on June 18 regarding his arrest ordered by the Madras High Court. The high court's decision, based on confessional statements in a kidnapping case, is contested by Jayaram's legal counsel as being unjust without detailed reasons.

Tamil Nadu's senior police official, H M Jayaram, finds himself at the center of a judicial storm as the Supreme Court prepares to hear his plea on June 18. The Madras High Court previously ordered his arrest related to a controversial kidnapping case.

Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan accepted the plea following assertions from Jayaram's lawyer, who argued the high court's arrest order was primarily based on accused persons' alleged confessional statements, lacking comprehensive justification.

Jayaram, an experienced IPS officer, contested the high court's decision citing procedural missteps and the abruptness of the arrest decision. He noted the absence of detailed reasons and claimed the high court exceeded its mandate concerning law enforcement prerogatives.

