Sisisi Tolashe Leads Flood Relief Mission in OR Tambo District

In response to the devastating floods that recently struck the Eastern Cape’s OR Tambo District, South Africa's Minister of Social Development, Sisisi Tolashe, led a high-level government delegation to provide critical relief and support to affected communities. The visit underscored the government’s commitment to addressing the immediate humanitarian needs and laying the groundwork for long-term recovery in the region.

Leadership at the Forefront of Community Consolation and Support

Accompanied by the Eastern Cape MEC for Social Development, Bukiwe Fanta, and Nomamfengu Siyo-Sokutu, the Speaker of the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality, Minister Tolashe expressed deep sympathy to grieving families and offered support to individuals injured or displaced by the floods. The delegation extended condolences to the families of nearly 90 individuals who tragically lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to those still recuperating.

The visit also included senior officials such as National Director-General Peter Netshipale, SASSA CEO Themba Matlou, NDA Acting CEO Thabani Buthelezi, SASSA Eastern Cape Regional Manager Bandile Maqetuka, and NDA Provincial Manager Nokulunga Skeyi, all of whom reiterated the sector’s commitment to comprehensive disaster response and recovery.

SASSA Deploys Critical Relief Through Social Relief of Distress Programme

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has played a pivotal role in the immediate response efforts through its Social Relief of Distress (SRD) programme. Teams were dispatched to three operational sites where they are delivering daily nutritious meals to flood survivors. This is part of the agency’s broader initiative to ensure immediate food security and restore dignity to displaced families.

Additionally, SASSA has collaborated with the Department of Home Affairs to expedite the issuance of death certificates, enabling bereaved families to access funeral assistance. “This coordination ensures that families can lay their loved ones to rest with dignity,” the Department of Social Development stated.

Recovery Planning and Reintegration Support

Looking beyond immediate relief, SASSA has initiated a disengagement and reintegration plan to help affected households regain stability. The plan includes distribution of dignity packs and basic reintegration resources to households that have lost everything. These measures aim to prepare communities for the eventual return to normalcy, while also safeguarding their health and psychological well-being.

Public-Private Collaboration and Disaster Framework Activation

The activation of the Disaster Management Act has empowered not only government departments but also key humanitarian partners such as the Gift of the Givers and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to deliver coordinated, timely support. These partnerships have enhanced the capacity to meet the urgent needs of displaced residents with food, shelter, and psychosocial services.

To ensure transparency and prevent misuse of resources, the department confirmed that the intervention is under the oversight of its Internal Audit Committee. This ensures all aid delivered is fully accounted for and that government support reaches the most vulnerable without delay or diversion.

A Community-Centered Recovery Path Ahead

As floods continue to affect vulnerable parts of South Africa due to climate-related disruptions, the response in OR Tambo sets a precedent for how integrated, multi-agency disaster relief can function effectively. The work now continues as the Department of Social Development and its partners transition from emergency aid to sustainable recovery and resilience building.