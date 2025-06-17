Unveiling Tragedy: The Mysterious Death of Haryana Model

In a chilling revelation, Haryana police have arrested a male friend in connection with the murder of 24-year-old model Sheetal, whose body was discovered with brutal injuries in Sonipat. Sheetal, known for her work in music videos, was last seen traveling with the suspect, Sunil, in his car.

The devastating incident unfolded over the weekend when Sheetal's lifeless body was recovered from a canal, and a car was found submersed nearby. The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Satish Kumar, confirmed Sunil's arrest, indicating that he allegedly attempted to stage the murder as an accidental drowning.

Insight into the tragic events reveals an argument between the two, reportedly ignited by a phone call Sheetal received, which angered Sunil. She had previously confronted Sunil about his hidden marriage, leading to tensions. The police are investigating whether this incident was premeditated, as Sunil had reportedly armed himself with a knife.

(With inputs from agencies.)