New Initiatives for Ex-Agniveers Under Union Home Ministry

The Union Home Ministry is tasked with the crucial role of coordinating activities for the progression of ex-Agniveers following their service in the armed forces, as per a recent government notification.

The notification, which amends the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, adds a specific mandate for the Home Ministry to manage the career trajectory of ex-Agniveers through a streamlined process involving various ministries and state governments.

Introduced in June 2022, the Agnipath scheme recruits young candidates for a four-year term in the armed forces, with a reserve of 10% of jobs in future CAPF appointments specifically for ex-Agniveers, signaling a significant shift in military recruitment policy and its long-term implications.

