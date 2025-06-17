New Initiatives for Ex-Agniveers Under Union Home Ministry
The Union Home Ministry is now responsible for coordinating the career progression of ex-Agniveers, according to a revised government notification. A new online portal will facilitate this coordination. The Agnipath recruitment scheme, launched in 2022, recruits young soldiers for four years. At least 10% of future CAPF constable positions are reserved for ex-Agniveers.
The Union Home Ministry is tasked with the crucial role of coordinating activities for the progression of ex-Agniveers following their service in the armed forces, as per a recent government notification.
The notification, which amends the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, adds a specific mandate for the Home Ministry to manage the career trajectory of ex-Agniveers through a streamlined process involving various ministries and state governments.
Introduced in June 2022, the Agnipath scheme recruits young candidates for a four-year term in the armed forces, with a reserve of 10% of jobs in future CAPF appointments specifically for ex-Agniveers, signaling a significant shift in military recruitment policy and its long-term implications.
