High Court Pursues Justice in Child Custody Battle

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has taken decisive steps in a complicated child custody dispute. On Tuesday, it ordered Maharashtra's Director General of Police to initiate proceedings under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) against a father for absconding and failing to appear in court with his two-year-old child. The case was initiated by the child's mother, who filed a habeas corpus petition when her efforts to regain custody hit a legal wall.

The court's order goes further, instructing that the father's assets be attached and the Pune Chief Judicial Magistrate ensure compliance. The dispute, which involves parties currently located in both Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, has been ongoing since the mother's petition last year. Despite notices and a non-bailable warrant, the father has managed to evade court orders, prompting the bench to take sterner measures.

This custody battle has even reached the nation's highest court, with mediation attempts failing due to the father's non-cooperation. As the proceedings advance, eyes are on the August 1 hearing as a pivotal moment in this ongoing legal saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)