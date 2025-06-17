Left Menu

High Court Pursues Justice in Child Custody Battle

The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench instructed Maharashtra's DGP to take action against a father for not producing his child in a habeas corpus case. The child's mother filed the plea, alleging that the father illegally took their child. The court has ordered property attachment and set August 1 for further proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:31 IST
High Court Pursues Justice in Child Custody Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has taken decisive steps in a complicated child custody dispute. On Tuesday, it ordered Maharashtra's Director General of Police to initiate proceedings under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) against a father for absconding and failing to appear in court with his two-year-old child. The case was initiated by the child's mother, who filed a habeas corpus petition when her efforts to regain custody hit a legal wall.

The court's order goes further, instructing that the father's assets be attached and the Pune Chief Judicial Magistrate ensure compliance. The dispute, which involves parties currently located in both Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, has been ongoing since the mother's petition last year. Despite notices and a non-bailable warrant, the father has managed to evade court orders, prompting the bench to take sterner measures.

This custody battle has even reached the nation's highest court, with mediation attempts failing due to the father's non-cooperation. As the proceedings advance, eyes are on the August 1 hearing as a pivotal moment in this ongoing legal saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025