France and Spain Secure A400M Production Agreement

France and Spain have entered into a strategic agreement to extend the production timeline of the Airbus A400M Atlas, a military transport aircraft. This collaboration aims to ensure the production continues uninterruptedly until the end of 2028, according to the French defense ministry's announcement on Tuesday.

The bilateral agreement not only focuses on sustaining production but also accelerates the delivery schedule. Spain is set to receive three of these military transport aircraft by 2028, while France will acquire four more, with deliveries scheduled between 2028 and 2029.

This initiative underscores the commitment of both nations to enhance their military transport fleet's capabilities, reflecting broader strategic interests in defense collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)