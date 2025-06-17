DGCA Reviews Air India Operations Amid B787 Checks, Maintenance Concerns

In a proactive regulatory move, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) convened a high-level meeting with senior officials of Air India Ltd. and Air India Express to assess the operational robustness and regulatory compliance of the carriers, which currently operate over 1,000 flights daily across both domestic and international networks.

The session focused on a detailed review of recent safety and service issues, including aircraft maintenance, passenger facilitation, airspace disruptions, and ongoing inspections of Air India’s wide-body Boeing 787 (B787-8/9) fleet.

Maintenance-Related Delays Prompt Closer Scrutiny

DGCA officials expressed concern over a series of maintenance-related delays and technical issues that have recently affected flight schedules. The regulatory authority advised the airline to reinforce inter-departmental coordination—particularly between engineering, operations, and ground-handling units—and ensure the availability of critical spare parts to reduce the impact of technical issues on passengers.

Air India was reminded to strictly comply with maintenance and operational guidelines, emphasizing that recurring technical delays not only cause customer dissatisfaction but may also pose operational risks if not proactively addressed.

Airspace Closures and Rerouting: Navigating Disruptions

The meeting also addressed the recent airspace restrictions, notably over Iranian airspace, which have triggered numerous flight diversions, delays, and cancellations. Air India and Air India Express were instructed to:

Improve communication with passengers and crew during such disruptions.

Implement efficient alternate routing strategies to minimize delays.

Ensure that airline staff at all levels are trained in crisis handling and real-time service updates.

These restrictions have placed significant pressure on international operations, further amplifying the need for real-time coordination and transparent communication.

Enhancing Passenger Communication and Experience

The DGCA reminded the operators of their obligations under Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 3, Series M, Part IV & V, which mandate clear, advance communication with passengers in cases of flight delays and cancellations.

Operators were advised to leverage multi-channel information systems—including SMS alerts, airport displays, helplines, and apps—to provide timely and accurate information. The focus is not only on operational delivery but also on passenger facilitation and trust-building.

B787 Fleet Under the Microscope: Enhanced Safety Inspections Underway

A central component of the meeting was a detailed review of the ongoing “Enhanced Safety Inspection” of Air India’s 33 aircraft-strong B787-8/9 fleet, mandated under Order Para 1. The DGCA shared an updated status report as of 17 June 2025, 1500 hrs:

24 aircraft have successfully completed the enhanced safety check.

2 more aircraft were scheduled for inspection completion by end of the day.

1 aircraft is scheduled for inspection on 18 June.

4 aircraft are currently undergoing major checks at Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities.

2 aircraft, categorized as Aircraft on Ground (AOG) in Delhi, will undergo inspection post-serviceability declaration and before re-entry into active service.

The DGCA confirmed that no major safety concerns were identified during recent surveillance of the B787 fleet and that the airline’s maintenance regime remained compliant with existing aviation safety standards.

Reviewing Flight Cancellations: B787s a Key Focus

In parallel, the DGCA also reviewed wide-body operational data from 12 to 17 June 2025, with a specific spotlight on the B787 operations, revealing notable flight disruptions:

Date Total Flights Cancelled Flights B787 Flights B787 Cancelled 12-Jun 90 6 50 5 13-Jun 80 22 41 11 14-Jun 86 12 47 12 15-Jun 76 16 41 14 16-Jun 75 11 39 11 17-Jun* 55 16 30 13

*Data as of 1800 hrs.

This trend has prompted calls for more structured flight planning, improved fleet utilization, and enhanced contingency operations to minimize passenger disruption during high-impact events.

Toward Systemic Improvements: DGCA Recommends Real-Time Reporting

To preempt and mitigate future disruptions, DGCA has urged Air India to implement a real-time defect reporting mechanism. This would ensure faster feedback loops between operations, engineering, and flight safety departments—facilitating prompt interventions and minimizing operational bottlenecks.

Such a system is expected to support data-driven decision-making, reduce downstream disruptions, and improve overall service reliability.

DGCA Reaffirms Commitment to Safe and Reliable Air Travel

Closing the meeting, DGCA reiterated its unwavering commitment to aviation safety, regulatory oversight, and passenger welfare. It emphasized that while temporary disruptions may occur, systemic readiness, transparent communication, and a culture of accountability must form the cornerstone of all airline operations.

The regulator confirmed that it will continue to closely monitor the performance of all scheduled operators, including Air India and Air India Express, to ensure full compliance with India's robust civil aviation standards.