Tragic Family Incident: Man Found Dead in Odisha River

A 44-year-old man, Prashanta Jena, was discovered dead in Odisha's Balasore district after attacking his wife and sons. The incident followed a domestic dispute, leading to Prashanta allegedly fleeing before being found in a river. Police suspect suicide and await post-mortem results for confirmation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic sequence of events unfolded in Odisha's Balasore district as a 44-year-old man was found dead in a local river, following a violent domestic altercation. Police have identified the deceased as Prashanta Jena, a resident of Dahamunda village.

Prashanta Jena allegedly attacked his wife, Dorani, and minor sons, Kartik and Ganesh, with an axe after a family dispute escalated on a Sunday night. The family was rushed to Kamarda community health centre by villagers responding to their cries, and later transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment.

Authorities reported that Prashanta was found deceased in the Subarnarekha River, with the axe nearby. Investigations continue, with Sub-divisional Police Officer Manas Kumar Deo indicating preliminary signs of suicide, though a post-mortem examination is pending for final conclusions.

