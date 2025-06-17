Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Efforts to Bring Students Home Amid Rising Concerns

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced the evacuation of students from Iran to Armenia due to increasing dangers in the region. Amid other concerns, he also criticized the no-fly zone decision affecting pilgrim helicopter services and welcomed the reopening of parks to boost tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:58 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Efforts to Bring Students Home Amid Rising Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced Tuesday that students from the union territory studying in Iran are being evacuated to Armenia due to escalating threats, particularly from Tehran and Isfahan. The mission is conducted in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, as the initial plan to move students to less dangerous areas was foiled by closed airports and ports.

Expressing skepticism over the recent decision to declare the Amarnath Yatra route as a no-flying zone, Abdullah criticized the ban on helicopter services for pilgrims, calling it an unprecedented move likely to project a concerning image of the region. He noted the absence of intelligence justifications for this restrictive measure.

In more positive news, Abdullah welcomed the reopening of parks and destinations, previously closed following an attack in Pahalgam, anticipating a slow but hopeful revival of tourism in Kashmir as these areas gradually become accessible again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025