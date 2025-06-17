Jammu and Kashmir's Efforts to Bring Students Home Amid Rising Concerns

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced Tuesday that students from the union territory studying in Iran are being evacuated to Armenia due to escalating threats, particularly from Tehran and Isfahan. The mission is conducted in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, as the initial plan to move students to less dangerous areas was foiled by closed airports and ports.

Expressing skepticism over the recent decision to declare the Amarnath Yatra route as a no-flying zone, Abdullah criticized the ban on helicopter services for pilgrims, calling it an unprecedented move likely to project a concerning image of the region. He noted the absence of intelligence justifications for this restrictive measure.

In more positive news, Abdullah welcomed the reopening of parks and destinations, previously closed following an attack in Pahalgam, anticipating a slow but hopeful revival of tourism in Kashmir as these areas gradually become accessible again.

(With inputs from agencies.)