Political Drama Unfolds: The ED Summons D K Suresh in Money Laundering Investigation
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Congress leader D K Suresh, brother of Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, for questioning in a money laundering case involving Aishwarya Gowda. Gowda, claiming ties with prominent politicians, allegedly deceived investors. Suresh denies financial connections and pledges cooperation with investigations.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned D K Suresh, a Congress leader and brother of Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, in connection with a high-profile money laundering case. The case centers around Aishwarya Gowda, a local woman alleged to have cheated several individuals by falsely promising lucrative returns.
Gowda, who claimed close ties with influential politicians, was arrested in April after ED conducted searches involving her, Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni, and others. She allegedly misused Suresh's name, presenting herself as his sister to gain trust and con people out of gold, cash, and bank deposits.
Suresh, previously an MP, has denied any financial dealings with Gowda, although he admitted meeting her due to constituency ties. He lodged a police complaint stating his name was misappropriated. Despite the summons, Suresh has reassured his cooperation, aligning with Deputy CM Shivakumar's pledge for transparency and justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
