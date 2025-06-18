Left Menu

Federal Court Blocks Trump's Public Health Funding Clawback

A federal court has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from retracting public health funding from municipalities in GOP states. This preliminary injunction, issued by Judge Christopher Cooper, will reinstate funding while a lawsuit alleging unconstitutional fund withholding is litigated. The cuts affect crucial public health infrastructure post-COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2025 04:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 04:47 IST
Federal Court Blocks Trump's Public Health Funding Clawback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal court has issued a ruling halting the Trump administration's attempts to claw back millions in public health funding from Democrat-led municipalities in Republican states. This marks the second federal ruling favoring public health funding reinstatement in these regions.

US District Judge Christopher Cooper granted a preliminary injunction sought by district attorneys in Harris County, Texas, and three major cities: Columbus, Ohio, Nashville, Tennessee, and Kansas City, Missouri. As per the injunction, the federal government must continue funding these municipalities until the lawsuit is fully resolved. The lawsuit claims that withholding $11 billion in cuts approved by Congress violates constitutional and Department of Health and Human Services regulations.

The local governments, backed by public sector unions, argue these cuts would severely impact US public health infrastructure, resulting in staff layoffs during a critical time for infectious disease management. However, Cooper specified his ruling is limited to the four plaintiff municipalities. Representatives from involved parties were unreachable for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025