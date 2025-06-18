Federal Court Blocks Trump's Public Health Funding Clawback

A federal court has issued a ruling halting the Trump administration's attempts to claw back millions in public health funding from Democrat-led municipalities in Republican states. This marks the second federal ruling favoring public health funding reinstatement in these regions.

US District Judge Christopher Cooper granted a preliminary injunction sought by district attorneys in Harris County, Texas, and three major cities: Columbus, Ohio, Nashville, Tennessee, and Kansas City, Missouri. As per the injunction, the federal government must continue funding these municipalities until the lawsuit is fully resolved. The lawsuit claims that withholding $11 billion in cuts approved by Congress violates constitutional and Department of Health and Human Services regulations.

The local governments, backed by public sector unions, argue these cuts would severely impact US public health infrastructure, resulting in staff layoffs during a critical time for infectious disease management. However, Cooper specified his ruling is limited to the four plaintiff municipalities. Representatives from involved parties were unreachable for comment.

