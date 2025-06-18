Left Menu

Tom Cruise and Dolly Parton Set for Honorary Oscars at Film Academy Gala

Tom Cruise and Dolly Parton will be among the recipients of honorary Oscars, celebrating lifetime achievements in their fields. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced that actor and choreographer Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas will also receive recognition during the prestigious event.

Updated: 18-06-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 05:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tom Cruise, known for his roles in action films, and singer and actor Dolly Parton are to receive honorary Oscars this year, a tribute to their lifetime achievements in their respective fields.

The announcement was made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, which highlighted the significant contributions of both Cruise and Parton to the entertainment industry.

The awards will also recognize actor and choreographer Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas, acknowledging their impactful careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

