Colombia's Senate Approves Controversial Labor Reform Bill

Colombia's Senate has passed a controversial labor reform bill after President Gustavo Petro called for a referendum. The bill enshrines an eight-hour workday, increases weekend and holiday pay, and mandates social security payments for app delivery drivers. It was approved by 57 lawmakers, with 31 opposing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 18-06-2025 05:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 05:38 IST
In a significant move, Colombia's Senate has approved a contentious labor reform bill, following President Gustavo Petro's announcement for a referendum. The initiative aims to secure public backing for the legislation.

The reform package includes crucial changes such as the institutionalization of an eight-hour workday. Lawmakers have also approved increased pay rates for weekends and holidays, enhancing workers' rights and benefits.

Moreover, the bill stipulates social security payments for drivers working for delivery applications, ensuring they receive the same protections as traditional employees. Despite these changes, the bill faced opposition, with 31 lawmakers voting against it while 57 supported its passage.

