Left Menu

Court Halts Final Ruling in High-Profile 2016 Eviction Case

The Allahabad High Court has paused passing final judgment in the 2016 eviction case involving ex-MP Mohammad Azam Khan. Originally twelve separate FIRs, these have been consolidated into a single trial. The court's decision acknowledges concerns about procedural fairness, delaying any final orders until July 3, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 18-06-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 09:02 IST
Court Halts Final Ruling in High-Profile 2016 Eviction Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has put a hold on issuing a final verdict in the 2016 eviction case against former MP Mohammad Azam Khan and several others. The case, origin of twelve separate FIRs, has been consolidated into one trial.

Justice Dinesh Pathak clarified the trial should continue without concluding orders until 2025 due to concerns raised by the defendants regarding procedural fairness.

Additionally, a related petition by Azam Khan and his aide challenges earlier orders rejecting key witness recalls and videographic evidence, which they claim could prove their innocence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025