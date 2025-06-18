Court Halts Final Ruling in High-Profile 2016 Eviction Case
The Allahabad High Court has paused passing final judgment in the 2016 eviction case involving ex-MP Mohammad Azam Khan. Originally twelve separate FIRs, these have been consolidated into a single trial. The court's decision acknowledges concerns about procedural fairness, delaying any final orders until July 3, 2025.
The Allahabad High Court has put a hold on issuing a final verdict in the 2016 eviction case against former MP Mohammad Azam Khan and several others. The case, origin of twelve separate FIRs, has been consolidated into one trial.
Justice Dinesh Pathak clarified the trial should continue without concluding orders until 2025 due to concerns raised by the defendants regarding procedural fairness.
Additionally, a related petition by Azam Khan and his aide challenges earlier orders rejecting key witness recalls and videographic evidence, which they claim could prove their innocence.
