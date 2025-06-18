Left Menu

Japan, U.S., and South Korea Unite for Historic Air Drill

Japan, the United States, and South Korea conducted a joint air drill, marking the first collaboration under South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. The exercise underscores the defense cooperation between these nations.

  • South Korea

Japan, the United States, and South Korea conducted a joint air drill on Wednesday, as confirmed by Japan's Air Self-Defense Force. This marked a significant collaboration in the region.

The exercise is notable as it happened under the leadership of South Korea's new President, Lee Jae Myung, highlighting strengthened alliances.

The drill demonstrates the defense cooperation and strategic partnership between the three nations amid regional tensions.

