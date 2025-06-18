Border Tensions Escalate: Cambodia and Thailand's Historic Disputes Resurface

Tens of thousands congregated in Phnom Penh, Cambodia's capital, in a public display of support for the government and military amidst rising tensions with Thailand. The flare-up stems from a border spat that escalated into an armed incident, sparking ongoing retaliatory measures from both nations.

The intermittent skirmishes have a prolonged history, primarily due to disputed terrains defined by a 1907 colonial map. Recent discord peaked when Cambodian troops briefly engaged with Thai forces in contested zones, with diplomatic resolutions still elusive.

Cultural rivalries, rooted in expansive historical conflicts and colonial legacies, further complicate the scenario. Cambodia's appeal to the International Court of Justice signals an impending formal adjudication, yet Thailand remains steadfast on resolving matters bilaterally, maintaining high-stake tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)