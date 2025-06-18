Left Menu

Hezbollah Flag Controversy: Kneecap's Mo Chara Faces Terrorism Charge

Liam O'Hanna, known as Mo Chara from the Irish rap group Kneecap, appeared in a London court over a terrorism charge for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag. Hundreds supported him, claiming it was an effort to silence political expression. The group is known for their pro-Palestine messages.

Updated: 18-06-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:41 IST
Hezbollah

On Wednesday, the streets outside a London court filled with supporters of Liam O'Hanna, a member of the Irish rap ensemble Kneecap, as he faced terrorism charges. Accusations arose from an incident involving the display of a Hezbollah flag, allegedly waved by O'Hanna, widely known as Mo Chara.

The 27-year-old artist, integral to Kneecap's unique blend of Irish and English rap, is said to have waved the flag during a performance in London last November. Prosecutors charged him under the Terrorism Act, which penalizes acts likely to instigate suspicion of support for banned groups.

In response to the charges, Kneecap argued the incident was an unintended consequence of fan behavior and an attempt to suppress their political voice. As O'Hanna arrived in court, a large assembly of supporters, including Northern Irish politicians, chanted and bore Palestinian and Irish flags, rallying cries of 'Free Palestine' and 'Free Mo Chara Now' echoing in the air.

