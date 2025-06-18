Viral Video Sparks Outrage: Police Intensify Efforts in Brutality Case

A disturbing video has surfaced, prompting police in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, to ramp up efforts to apprehend individuals allegedly involved in a brutal act. The video, going viral on social media, shows a man being stripped and thrashed mercilessly by four accused.

The victim, identified as Abhishek Rajbhar from Katuhra village, claimed in an FIR that he was abducted and assaulted by the group on March 13. Despite his pleas and cries, he was abused continuously and threatened with death if he reported the incident.

Authorities confirmed they have obtained non-bailable warrants for the accused. Deputy Superintendent of Police Alok Gupta and Rasra SHO Vipin Singh are actively pursuing the case to ensure justice, as public outrage on social media continues to grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)