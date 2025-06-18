Protests Erupt in Kenya Over Police Brutality Incident

Protests erupted this week in Nairobi and Mombasa following a brutal shooting incident involving a police officer and a civilian, Boniface Kariuki. The unrest was fueled by the public outcry over the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody.

A disturbing video, circulated by Citizen Television, depicts police officers striking Kariuki before one fired at him. This has intensified scrutiny over police conduct in Kenya, where accusations of extrajudicial killings persist.

Kariuki currently battles for life in intensive care, sparking further criticism from human rights organizations and legal entities. President Ruto and law enforcement eye reform amidst escalating discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)