Protests Erupt in Kenya Over Police Brutality Incident
Protests emerged in Nairobi and Mombasa over the shooting of Boniface Kariuki by police, amidst outrage over the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in custody. Allegations of police brutality have rattled Kenya, leading to the arrest of an officer and mounting human rights concerns.
Protests erupted this week in Nairobi and Mombasa following a brutal shooting incident involving a police officer and a civilian, Boniface Kariuki. The unrest was fueled by the public outcry over the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody.
A disturbing video, circulated by Citizen Television, depicts police officers striking Kariuki before one fired at him. This has intensified scrutiny over police conduct in Kenya, where accusations of extrajudicial killings persist.
Kariuki currently battles for life in intensive care, sparking further criticism from human rights organizations and legal entities. President Ruto and law enforcement eye reform amidst escalating discontent.
