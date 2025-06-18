Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Kenya Over Police Brutality Incident

Protests emerged in Nairobi and Mombasa over the shooting of Boniface Kariuki by police, amidst outrage over the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in custody. Allegations of police brutality have rattled Kenya, leading to the arrest of an officer and mounting human rights concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:48 IST
Protests Erupt in Kenya Over Police Brutality Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Protests erupted this week in Nairobi and Mombasa following a brutal shooting incident involving a police officer and a civilian, Boniface Kariuki. The unrest was fueled by the public outcry over the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody.

A disturbing video, circulated by Citizen Television, depicts police officers striking Kariuki before one fired at him. This has intensified scrutiny over police conduct in Kenya, where accusations of extrajudicial killings persist.

Kariuki currently battles for life in intensive care, sparking further criticism from human rights organizations and legal entities. President Ruto and law enforcement eye reform amidst escalating discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025