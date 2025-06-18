Left Menu

UNCTAD Faces Pivotal Budget Cuts Amid Growing Global Demands

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) is preparing for significant budget cuts as global donor funding declines, prompting reforms. Secretary General Rebeca Grynspan emphasized the challenges these cuts pose, particularly as the demand for UNCTAD's services rises amid global trade issues.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) faces major budget cuts, as its Secretary General, Rebeca Grynspan, highlighted amid the declining global donor funding trends.

For the 2026 budget, UNCTAD is planning a reduction of 70 posts, significantly impacting its capacity to serve developing countries aiming to access the global economy.

As agencies grapple with financial constraints, the U.N. Secretariat anticipates a 20% budget reduction, impacting the organization's response times and service capabilities amidst growing global demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

