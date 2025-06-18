UNCTAD Faces Pivotal Budget Cuts Amid Growing Global Demands

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) faces major budget cuts, as its Secretary General, Rebeca Grynspan, highlighted amid the declining global donor funding trends.

For the 2026 budget, UNCTAD is planning a reduction of 70 posts, significantly impacting its capacity to serve developing countries aiming to access the global economy.

As agencies grapple with financial constraints, the U.N. Secretariat anticipates a 20% budget reduction, impacting the organization's response times and service capabilities amidst growing global demands.

