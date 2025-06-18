Kerala High Court Orders Arrest of MSC Polo II Over Sinking Incident

The Kerala High Court has taken significant legal action in response to a maritime dispute involving the Liberian-flagged vessel MSC Polo II. The court has ordered the conditional arrest of the ship until its parent company deposits Rs 73.49 lakh as compensation for a maritime claim. This claim arises from a Kerala-based cashew company's loss of cargo following the sinking of another vessel, MSC Elsa 3, off the Kerala coast.

Justice M A Abdul Hakhim issued the order in response to an admiralty suit filed by Sans Cashew India Pvt Ltd. The company asserts that mechanical and technical failures, along with improper stowage, contributed to the unseaworthiness and subsequent sinking of MSC Elsa 3. They are demanding compensation for the lost cargo, taking legal measures to ensure accountability from the shipping company.

The shipping firm, owned by MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA, contended that the vessel MSC Polo II was outside the court's jurisdiction. However, the court refuted this argument and instructed Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd to enforce the vessel's arrest if within port limits. The court emphasized the protection of maritime claims and ordered relevant proceedings to commence.