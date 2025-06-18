Path to Reconciliation: Modi and Carney Revive India-Canada Ties

In a significant diplomatic move, Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India and Mark Carney of Canada have initiated steps to mend the recently strained relations between the two nations. The leaders met during the G7 summit to discuss measures, including the early return of high-level diplomats, to enhance bilateral ties.

The deterioration in relations stemmed from diplomatic friction following accusations related to a Khalistani separatist's death. However, the election of Carney as Canada's new Prime Minister has fueled optimism for a fresh start. Both leaders emphasized the importance of resuming stalled trade negotiations and promoting cooperation in various fields.

The meeting highlighted shared interests such as clean energy, artificial intelligence, and open Indo-Pacific collaboration. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the discussions were forward-looking, focusing on building trust and leveraging the strong people-to-people connections between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)