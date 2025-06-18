Left Menu

AAP Amplifies Protests Against Goa’s Water Scheme Scrap

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protested against the Goa government's decision to cancel a free drinking water scheme, coinciding with Goa Revolution Day. AAP leaders, halted by police en route to the BJP office, criticized Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's justification of water theft. This marks a revolution against bad governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold demonstration, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) marched against the Goa government's controversial decision to eliminate a free drinking water scheme. The protest was strategically aligned with Goa Revolution Day, highlighting the party's efforts to affect change.

Leaders of AAP, including Goa Chief Amit Palekar, were intercepted by police on their path to the BJP office in Panaji. Palekar criticized Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who had blamed water theft for discontinuing the scheme that previously allowed each household 16,000 units of free potable water monthly. Palekar argued the scheme was economically viable, costing just Rs 6 crore annually.

This protest underscores the growing contention between AAP and the BJP, with AAP officials encouraging citizens to push for administrative change in upcoming elections. According to MLA Venzy Viegas, this movement signifies a 'revolution against bad governance,' urging the public to stand firm for better governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

