Tensions Rise in Assam Following Discovery of Cattle Skulls Near Namghar
Seven individuals have been arrested in Assam's Lakhimpur district in connection with the discovery of cattle skulls near a Namghar, sparking communal tension. The ongoing investigation seeks to unravel the circumstances around the case, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticizing opposition party leaders for their remarks.
- Country:
- India
In Assam, tensions have escalated following the arrest of seven individuals linked to the discovery of cattle skulls near a Namghar in Lakhimpur district. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the arrests via social media, adding that further investigations are underway.
According to the Lakhimpur Senior Superintendent of Police Gunendra Deka, a case has been filed under relevant legal codes, and technical analysis is ongoing. Evidence collected so far has been sent for examination, with officials cautioning the public against jumping to conclusions.
Chief Minister Sarma has also reacted to accusations by Congress leaders who blamed the BJP-RSS, sharply criticizing the opposition for fostering communal discord. The situation remains tense but under control, with calls for peace and harmony from the local authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police arrests two wanted criminals in separate encounters
Punjab Launches Aggressive Anti-Drug Campaign: Over 15,000 Arrests in Three Months
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Narcotics Network with Major Arrests
Jammu and Kashmir ACB Arrests Constable in Bribery Scandal
Daylight Drama: Arrests Made in Mehrauli Murder Case