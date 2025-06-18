Tensions Rise in Assam Following Discovery of Cattle Skulls Near Namghar

In Assam, tensions have escalated following the arrest of seven individuals linked to the discovery of cattle skulls near a Namghar in Lakhimpur district. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the arrests via social media, adding that further investigations are underway.

According to the Lakhimpur Senior Superintendent of Police Gunendra Deka, a case has been filed under relevant legal codes, and technical analysis is ongoing. Evidence collected so far has been sent for examination, with officials cautioning the public against jumping to conclusions.

Chief Minister Sarma has also reacted to accusations by Congress leaders who blamed the BJP-RSS, sharply criticizing the opposition for fostering communal discord. The situation remains tense but under control, with calls for peace and harmony from the local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)