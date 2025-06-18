Lateral Entry in Indian Government: An Open Door for Specialists

The Indian government remains open to lateral entry recruitment, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh, dismissing any notion of abandonment. This initiative, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, seeks to incorporate private sector specialists into government roles, aiming to enhance governance with external expertise.

Despite opposition criticism and concerns about reservation rights, the strategy endures, underscored by historical precedents including notable figures like Dr. Manmohan Singh and Montek Singh Ahluwalia. Such appointments underscore a shift towards utilizing diverse skill sets from various sectors.

Furthermore, the Ministry highlights mechanisms tackling misuse of social quotas and promoting efficiency in public service. With ongoing investigations like the Pooja Khedkar case, reforms signify India's commitment to modernizing governance by valuing citizen trust and advancement.