Lateral Entry in Indian Government: An Open Door for Specialists

Union Minister Jitendra Singh reaffirmed the government's openness to lateral entry recruitment, emphasizing it as a significant initiative under PM Modi's governance. Despite political opposition, the plan continues, highlighting India's first steps toward integrating private sector expertise. Such measures aim to bring transformative changes, prioritizing individual dignity and efficient governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:45 IST
Lateral Entry in Indian Government: An Open Door for Specialists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian government remains open to lateral entry recruitment, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh, dismissing any notion of abandonment. This initiative, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, seeks to incorporate private sector specialists into government roles, aiming to enhance governance with external expertise.

Despite opposition criticism and concerns about reservation rights, the strategy endures, underscored by historical precedents including notable figures like Dr. Manmohan Singh and Montek Singh Ahluwalia. Such appointments underscore a shift towards utilizing diverse skill sets from various sectors.

Furthermore, the Ministry highlights mechanisms tackling misuse of social quotas and promoting efficiency in public service. With ongoing investigations like the Pooja Khedkar case, reforms signify India's commitment to modernizing governance by valuing citizen trust and advancement.

