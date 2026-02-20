Transnet Launches Private Sector Partner Search for Richards Bay Bulk Terminal

Transnet has issued a Request for Qualification (RFQ) to begin the formal selection process for a private sector partner under its Private Sector Participation (PSP) programme at the Richards Bay Dry Bulk Terminal (RBDBT).

The freight logistics company said the move marks a significant milestone in its Reinvent for Growth Strategy, signalling readiness to engage the market in strengthening South Africa’s freight logistics performance.

“The issuance of the RFQ marks an important milestone… and signals the organisation’s readiness to engage the market to strengthen operational performance, attract private investment, and support the long-term sustainability of South Africa’s freight and logistics infrastructure,” Transnet said on Friday.

Richards Bay Terminal: A Critical Export Gateway

Transnet highlighted that the Richards Bay Dry Bulk Terminal is one of South Africa’s most strategic export assets, serving as a key gateway for bulk commodities, particularly:

Chrome

Magnetite

The terminal plays an essential role in supporting South Africa’s mining exports and ensuring global market access for critical minerals.

Leveraging Private Expertise While Retaining Oversight

Through the PSP initiative, Transnet aims to bring in private sector expertise and investment to improve:

Operational efficiency

Reliability of bulk export logistics

Long-term capacity growth

At the same time, Transnet will retain strategic oversight of the terminal, ensuring that the asset continues to serve national economic priorities.

Local Participation and Community Upliftment Central

Transnet noted that the project could unlock opportunities in:

Supplier development

Local industry participation

Community upliftment in the Richards Bay region

Interested bidders are required not only to demonstrate capability but also to submit measurable plans to drive socio-economic development through the partnership.

RFQ Marks First Phase of Partner Selection

The RFQ represents the first stage of the PSP partner selection process, inviting parties to demonstrate:

Technical capability

Operational experience

Financial capacity

Compliance with Transnet’s requirements

Only respondents meeting the qualifying criteria may be invited to participate in the next Request for Proposal (RFP) phase.

Commitment to Transparency and Stakeholder Engagement

Transnet stressed that the PSP process will be conducted in a transparent, competitive, and legally compliant manner, aligned with governance and regulatory frameworks.

The company also confirmed ongoing engagement with key stakeholders, including:

Employees

Organised labour

Government

Strengthening South Africa’s Logistics Future

The Richards Bay Dry Bulk Terminal PSP initiative forms part of Transnet’s broader efforts to modernise operations, attract investment, and ensure the sustainability of South Africa’s freight and logistics infrastructure—critical for economic growth and export competitiveness.