Russian military forces have launched an Iskander missile strike targeting Ukrainian troop positions in Sumy's northeastern region, according to a statement from Russia's defense ministry reported by state news agency TASS on Wednesday.

While Reuters has not independently confirmed this battlefield account or pinpointed the exact timing, Russia stated that the attack focused on the area surrounding the city of Konotop. Ukrainian officials corroborated the strike on Monday, noting damage to several residential buildings, while reassuring the public that there were no reported casualties.

In the backdrop of this incident, Ukraine is intensifying efforts to expel Russian troops from the Sumy region, faced with heavy fighting in border areas. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has highlighted the accumulating Russian forces in the region, amounting to 53,000 troops, according to weekend statements.

