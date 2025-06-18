Left Menu

Recovery Effort for Sunken Superyacht of Late Tech Mogul Mike Lynch Nears Completion

The sunken superyacht of the late British tech tycoon Mike Lynch will be salvaged this weekend off Sicily's coast. The yacht was submerged due to severe weather in August, claiming seven lives, including Lynch and his daughter. The recovery, eased by advanced equipment, is poised for completion.

Updated: 18-06-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:04 IST
The sunken superyacht of late British tech mogul Mike Lynch is slated for recovery this weekend, as announced by the salvage company overseeing the operation. The 184-foot yacht, Bayesian, sank off Sicily's coast last August during a sudden storm, claiming seven lives, including Lynch and his daughter, Hannah.

Efforts to retrieve the vessel were facilitated by the detachment of its 72-metre mast using a remote-controlled tool, now resting on the seabed. Eight steel straps are set to lift the yacht 50 meters to the surface, using a powerful floating crane.

Marcus Cave, the head of Naval Architecture at TMC Marine, stated the final recovery is expected imminently, with plans to move the yacht to Termini Imerese. Authorities are investigating the incident, which a report suggests involved winds over 117 km/h as a causal factor.

