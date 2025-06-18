Fake Travel Agency Scam: Punjab Man Arrested in Visa Fraud

In a recent development, a man from Punjab, identified as Kuldeep Singh, has been taken into custody for allegedly swindling a Mumbai resident out of approximately Rs 2 lakh. Singh's scam involved offering an Australian visa and flight ticket through a fraudulent travel agency.

Sleuths revealed that Singh operated an elaborate ruse by running a fake social media page named 'Fly to Abroad,' attracting victims with promises of discounted foreign visas. Additional Commissioner of Police, Usha Rangnani, stated that the victim, Khemchand Borwal, was ensnared by Singh, who posited as Gurjeet Kaur online. Singh issued a counterfeit visa and arranged a meeting at IGI Airport to collect the demanded sum under pretenses.

Upon realization of the fraud, local police initiated an investigation tracing Singh's movements across regions. Chennai authorities apprehended Singh, who disclosed spending the ill-gotten gains on international travels. The case continues to unfold as further inquiries progress into Singh's operations in falsifying documents and enticing more victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)