Karnataka Unions Denounce Extended Working Hours as 'Modern-day Slavery'

In a decisive standoff, trade unions in Karnataka have vocally opposed the state government's proposal to extend daily working hours across various sectors, including the IT industry. They describe this as a bid to impose 'modern-day slavery' on employees.

The amendment under consideration could see the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act paving the way to increase working hours to twelve, a proposition that was discussed during a meeting of industry representatives and union leaders convened by the state Labour Department.

The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) has stood firm against this move, emphasizing that it prioritizes corporate gain over employee welfare and risks damaging work-life balance. The proposed change, according to KITU, could legalize longer shifts and effectively eliminate a significant portion of the workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)