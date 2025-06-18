Karnataka Unions Denounce Extended Working Hours as 'Modern-day Slavery'
Trade unions have strongly opposed Karnataka's proposal to extend working hours in sectors, including IT. The amendment to the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act could legalize 12-hour shifts, affecting work-life balance and reducing workforce by one-third. Unions urge employees to resist these changes, calling them 'modern-day slavery.'
In a decisive standoff, trade unions in Karnataka have vocally opposed the state government's proposal to extend daily working hours across various sectors, including the IT industry. They describe this as a bid to impose 'modern-day slavery' on employees.
The amendment under consideration could see the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act paving the way to increase working hours to twelve, a proposition that was discussed during a meeting of industry representatives and union leaders convened by the state Labour Department.
The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) has stood firm against this move, emphasizing that it prioritizes corporate gain over employee welfare and risks damaging work-life balance. The proposed change, according to KITU, could legalize longer shifts and effectively eliminate a significant portion of the workforce.
