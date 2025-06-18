Left Menu

Honeymoon Tragedy: Love Triangle Turns Deadly in Meghalaya

Sonam Raghuvanshi was involved in the orchestrated murder of her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Her boyfriend, under the alias Sanjay Verma, planned the crime. The police, suspecting a financial motive, arrested all involved, including the hitmen. An investigation into the motive is ongoing.

Updated: 18-06-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an astonishing turn of events, Sonam Raghuvanshi, linked to the murder of her husband on their honeymoon in Meghalaya, made over 100 calls to one 'Sanjay Verma' before her marriage. Police investigations revealed that Verma was actually her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, who masterminded the crime, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was brutally killed in Sohra, East Khasi Hills, last month by three hitmen sent by Kushwaha in Sonam's presence. The suspects have been apprehended, and the crime scene was reenacted for clarity on Tuesday. 'We uncovered that Sonam continued her communication with Verma after marriage,' East Khasi Hills district SP Vivek Syiem disclosed to PTI.

The police initiated a manhunt in Indore after Verma's phone went off, only to discover he was Kushwaha. With questions about possible financial incentives beyond the apparent love triangle, a Special Investigation Team is delving deeper into the case, particularly focusing on motives and potential gainers from Raja's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

