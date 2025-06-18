Honeymoon Tragedy: Love Triangle Turns Deadly in Meghalaya

In an astonishing turn of events, Sonam Raghuvanshi, linked to the murder of her husband on their honeymoon in Meghalaya, made over 100 calls to one 'Sanjay Verma' before her marriage. Police investigations revealed that Verma was actually her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, who masterminded the crime, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was brutally killed in Sohra, East Khasi Hills, last month by three hitmen sent by Kushwaha in Sonam's presence. The suspects have been apprehended, and the crime scene was reenacted for clarity on Tuesday. 'We uncovered that Sonam continued her communication with Verma after marriage,' East Khasi Hills district SP Vivek Syiem disclosed to PTI.

The police initiated a manhunt in Indore after Verma's phone went off, only to discover he was Kushwaha. With questions about possible financial incentives beyond the apparent love triangle, a Special Investigation Team is delving deeper into the case, particularly focusing on motives and potential gainers from Raja's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)