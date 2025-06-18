Tragic End: Honour Killing in Luhari Sparks Outrage

A 22-year-old woman named Shivani was allegedly murdered by her parents in Luhari, sparking public outrage. The crime is believed to be the result of a suspected honour killing, officials reported.

Shivani, who was in a relationship with a man named Ankit from the same village for several years, was opposed by her family. Her parents, Babita and Sanjeev, are accused of strangling her to death before disposing of her body along the Yamuna riverbank.

Local police have arrested the parents, while efforts continue to locate additional suspects. The case has intensified debates around honour killings and societal pressures facing women.

(With inputs from agencies.)