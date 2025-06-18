Left Menu

Tragic End: Honour Killing in Luhari Sparks Outrage

In a tragic incident in Luhari, 22-year-old Shivani was allegedly strangled by her parents for wanting to marry a man of her choice. Her family's opposition led to her confinement, and ultimately, her murder. Police have arrested her parents, with investigations ongoing to apprehend other suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:10 IST
Tragic End: Honour Killing in Luhari Sparks Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old woman named Shivani was allegedly murdered by her parents in Luhari, sparking public outrage. The crime is believed to be the result of a suspected honour killing, officials reported.

Shivani, who was in a relationship with a man named Ankit from the same village for several years, was opposed by her family. Her parents, Babita and Sanjeev, are accused of strangling her to death before disposing of her body along the Yamuna riverbank.

Local police have arrested the parents, while efforts continue to locate additional suspects. The case has intensified debates around honour killings and societal pressures facing women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025