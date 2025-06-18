Left Menu

Jealous Rage: Husband Bites Off Wife's Nose in Shocking Incident

A shocking incident occurred when a man allegedly bit off his wife's nose after catching her with her lover. The 25-year-old woman, severely injured, was taken to a hospital. Her husband, Ram Khilawan, is in custody pending investigation. The altercation took place in a village, leading to police intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing turn of events, a man allegedly bit off his wife's nose in a fit of jealousy after discovering her with another man in their village, according to the local police.

The woman, aged 25 and suffering from severe injuries, was immediately transported to a hospital for urgent medical attention. Her husband, identified as Ram Khilawan, has been detained by authorities for further questioning.

The altercation unfolded as the woman visited her lover, a nearby resident. Upon discovery, Khilawan reportedly engaged in a dispute with his wife that escalated into violence. Local citizens and family members, alarmed by her cries, called for police assistance, leading to an ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

