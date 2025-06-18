Tragic End in Keonjhar: Allegations of Gangrape and Murder Spark Outrage

The discovery of a 17-year-old girl's body, hanging from a tree in Odisha's Keonjhar district, has sparked intense local and political outrage. The girl's family claims she was gangraped and murdered, leading to protests and legal actions.

Authorities have registered a case for gangrape and murder, detaining two suspects amid heightened tensions in Harichandanpur. The minor went missing after leaving home late at night, with her bloodstained body found the following morning, suggesting foul play, according to police.

The case has drawn the condemnation of both the Congress and BJD parties, pointing fingers at Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Maji. Demands for immediate arrests and justice have surged from political leaders and the deceased girl's grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)