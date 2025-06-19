Left Menu

Chaos Unfolds in Nuh's Victory Parade with Stone Pelting Incident

A victory procession in Nuh, Haryana, following a sarpanch bypoll win, turned chaotic as stones were allegedly hurled, injuring several. Police arrested nine out of 77 accused after fireworks and loud music near a rival's house escalated into violence. Former minister Kunwar Sanjay Singh was present but unaware of the stone pelting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 19-06-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 00:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Haryana's Nuh district, a victory procession for a newly elected woman sarpanch ended in chaos as stones were allegedly hurled at the gathering, police reported Wednesday. The event, held in Cheela village of the Tauru area, comes after the bypoll win of Mumtaz, who defeated her opponent by securing 1,288 votes against Tabassum's 948.

The dispute reportedly broke out when firecrackers were set off and loud music played near the losing candidate's home, leading to a verbal altercation that escalated into stone pelting from the rooftops. Former minister Kunwar Sanjay Singh, who was part of the processional crowd, was safely escorted after witnessing the initial altercation.

Authorities have screened a video of the incident circulating on social media and have since registered a case against 77 people, detaining nine suspects. A police team led by Inspector Jitender Singh secured the area, and the situation is reportedly under control. Investigations continue, with five of the arrested already in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

