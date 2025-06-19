Chaos Unfolds in Nuh's Victory Parade with Stone Pelting Incident

In Haryana's Nuh district, a victory procession for a newly elected woman sarpanch ended in chaos as stones were allegedly hurled at the gathering, police reported Wednesday. The event, held in Cheela village of the Tauru area, comes after the bypoll win of Mumtaz, who defeated her opponent by securing 1,288 votes against Tabassum's 948.

The dispute reportedly broke out when firecrackers were set off and loud music played near the losing candidate's home, leading to a verbal altercation that escalated into stone pelting from the rooftops. Former minister Kunwar Sanjay Singh, who was part of the processional crowd, was safely escorted after witnessing the initial altercation.

Authorities have screened a video of the incident circulating on social media and have since registered a case against 77 people, detaining nine suspects. A police team led by Inspector Jitender Singh secured the area, and the situation is reportedly under control. Investigations continue, with five of the arrested already in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)