UPDATE 1-UK's Starmer, Qatar's emir reiterate need for Middle East de-escalation

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 01:24 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani reiterated on Wednesday the need for de-escalation in the Middle East amid the Israel-Iran conflict, a spokesperson for Starmer's office said.

"Underscoring the deep defence and security relationship between the two countries, the prime minister reiterated the UK's support for Qatar and leaders discussed how both countries could further support regional stability," the spokesperson said following a call between the two leaders. Starmer also spoke to the Qatari emir about the "intolerable situation" in Gaza and underlined Britain's support for an immediate ceasefire, the spokesperson added.

