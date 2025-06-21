Minister Criticizes MEA Over Reversal in US Trip Clearance
Karnataka's IT Minister Priyank Kharge criticized the Ministry of External Affairs for initially denying and later reversing clearance for his official US visit. Kharge questioned the motives behind the denial and reversal, suggesting possible political interference, and emphasized the importance of government support for India's tech sector.
Karnataka's Minister for Electronics and IT, Priyank Kharge, expressed dissatisfaction with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after it initially blocked, then reversed, his official trip clearance to the US.
He sought clarification on the denial, suspecting it to be politically motivated, questioning why the reversal happened only after the issue gained media attention.
Kharge emphasized the contradiction between India's strategic slogans and the governmental hindrances faced in fostering international technology collaborations.
