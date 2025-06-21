India's Swift Rescue Mission for Stranded Nepalese in Iran

India has assured Nepal of its commitment to evacuate Nepali citizens stranded in Iran amid the ongoing regional conflict involving Israel. This development follows a plea from Nepalese Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba.

Deuba expressed gratitude to India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the swift response. She emphasized that India's support underscores the robust bilateral relations between Nepal and India.

The Indian mission in Iran will extend its evacuation assistance to include Nepalese and Sri Lankan nationals, upon requests from their governments. Coordination efforts are underway to facilitate the release and repatriation of five detained Nepalese due to immigration issues.

