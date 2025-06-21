Con Artists Arrested: Nine Women Nabbed in UP

In an unexpected turn of events, nine women were taken into custody in a small town in Uttar Pradesh after being accused of conning passersby. Authorities alleged that the women asked for money by spinning a tale of being stranded and in need of help.

The women, dressed in attire that projected respectability, attempted to convince passersby on Aonla-Badaun Road of their plight, claiming Ahmedabad as their origin. Their suspicious behavior raised alarms, leading to their arrest, according to Circle Officer Nitin Kumar.

The accused were charged with breaching peace. After their court appearance, they were released on personal bonds. The incident highlights ongoing vigilance against fraudulent activities in the region.

