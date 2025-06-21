Con Artists Arrested: Nine Women Nabbed in UP
Nine women were detained in a small Uttar Pradesh town for allegedly scamming passersby by claiming they were stranded and in need of financial assistance. Dressed well to support their deception, they were arrested for breaching peace but later released on bail after appearing in court.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected turn of events, nine women were taken into custody in a small town in Uttar Pradesh after being accused of conning passersby. Authorities alleged that the women asked for money by spinning a tale of being stranded and in need of help.
The women, dressed in attire that projected respectability, attempted to convince passersby on Aonla-Badaun Road of their plight, claiming Ahmedabad as their origin. Their suspicious behavior raised alarms, leading to their arrest, according to Circle Officer Nitin Kumar.
The accused were charged with breaching peace. After their court appearance, they were released on personal bonds. The incident highlights ongoing vigilance against fraudulent activities in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- women
- arrest
- con artists
- Uttar Pradesh
- Ahmedabad
- police
- scam
- bail
- breach of peace
- passersby
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Enhance Security for Peaceful Eid Celebrations
Dino Morea Summoned: The Mithi River Desilting Scam Unveiled
Semiconductor Job Scam Uncovered: Arrests Made in Assam
Police Clash: Seven Arrested for Assaulting Woman Officer in Telangana
Dramatic 1,300-km Police Chase Leads to Arrests in Delhi Assault Case