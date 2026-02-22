Left Menu

Meghalaya Police Crackdown: Massive Seizure of Illegal Coal and Explosives

The Meghalaya Police seized over 17,000 metric tonnes of coal and 25.5 kg of explosive material in East Jaintia Hills district. This action follows a fatal blast at an illegal mine. The ongoing crackdown aims to curtail illegal mining and transportation activities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal mining operations, the Meghalaya Police have seized over 17,000 metric tonnes of coal and 25.5 kg of explosive materials in East Jaintia Hills district. The operation, carried out over a single night, reflects intensified efforts following a fatal incident at an illegal mine.

The raid was in response to a tragic explosion on February 5 in the Thangsku area, which resulted in 34 fatalities and prompted heightened enforcement measures. East Jaintia Hills SP, Pankaj Kumar Rasgania, confirmed the recovery of the coal and explosives, although no arrests were made during the operation.

Authorities have thus far registered 94 FIRs and made 22 arrests in connection with illegal coal mining since the February blast. To ensure accountability, the government has established a Special Investigation Team and a judicial inquiry. The Meghalaya High Court is actively overseeing proceedings, demanding stringent enforcement and accountability from local officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

