Tragic Collision Claims Five Police Lives in Odisha

A tragic accident on National Highway 49 in Jharsuguda, Odisha, led to the deaths of five police personnel. Four others were injured, including a civilian truck driver. The incident occurred early Sunday when a police SUV collided head-on with a truck. An investigation is underway as leaders express condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-02-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 13:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic road accident on National Highway 49 in Jharsuguda, Odisha, five police personnel tragically lost their lives early Sunday morning. Four others, including the truck driver, sustained injuries in the head-on collision between an SUV and a truck.

According to a senior officer, the accident occurred near the Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya and involved police personnel returning from a wedding. The truck was traveling in the opposite direction when the collision happened.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed their condolences to the bereaved families and shared wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

