Tragic Collision Claims Five Police Lives in Odisha

In a tragic road accident on National Highway 49 in Jharsuguda, Odisha, five police personnel tragically lost their lives early Sunday morning. Four others, including the truck driver, sustained injuries in the head-on collision between an SUV and a truck.

According to a senior officer, the accident occurred near the Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya and involved police personnel returning from a wedding. The truck was traveling in the opposite direction when the collision happened.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed their condolences to the bereaved families and shared wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)