Erdogan Advocates Renewal of Iranian-U.S. Nuclear Talks

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged the resumption of Iranian-U.S. nuclear talks as the only viable solution to ongoing disputes. Erdogan, speaking at an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meeting, emphasized Turkey's willingness to facilitate dialogue and stressed that Israel's actions must be curbed immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:48 IST
In a bid to address escalating tensions, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has called for the resumption of Iranian-U.S. nuclear discussions. Speaking with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi during an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Istanbul, Erdogan emphasized diplomacy as the sole path to resolution.

The Turkish leader expressed his willingness for Turkey to play a role in mediating renewed talks, pressing the urgency of opening diplomatic channels. His office highlighted that dialogue at technical and leaders' levels between Iran and the U.S. is critical.

Erdogan also underscored the necessity of halting Israel's actions immediately, reflecting regional concerns over increasing hostilities. Turkey aims to foster diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions and promote peace in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

