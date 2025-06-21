Erdogan Advocates Renewal of Iranian-U.S. Nuclear Talks
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged the resumption of Iranian-U.S. nuclear talks as the only viable solution to ongoing disputes. Erdogan, speaking at an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meeting, emphasized Turkey's willingness to facilitate dialogue and stressed that Israel's actions must be curbed immediately.
- Country:
- Turkey
In a bid to address escalating tensions, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has called for the resumption of Iranian-U.S. nuclear discussions. Speaking with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi during an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Istanbul, Erdogan emphasized diplomacy as the sole path to resolution.
The Turkish leader expressed his willingness for Turkey to play a role in mediating renewed talks, pressing the urgency of opening diplomatic channels. His office highlighted that dialogue at technical and leaders' levels between Iran and the U.S. is critical.
Erdogan also underscored the necessity of halting Israel's actions immediately, reflecting regional concerns over increasing hostilities. Turkey aims to foster diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions and promote peace in the volatile region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trade Talks Progress: Japan and U.S. Discuss Tariff Impacts
High-Stakes Tariff Talks: Japan and U.S. Seek Resolution
Israel says it has retrieved the body of a Thai hostage kidnapped into Gaza on October 7, 2023, reports AP.
India following zero tolerance policy against terrorism, expect our partners to understand it: Jaishankar during talks with UK foreign secy.
In talks with UK foreign secretary, Jaishankar thanks the UK for condemning Pahalgam attack, supporting India's fight against terrorism.