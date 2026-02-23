Stalemate persists in Cong's seat-sharing talks with DMK as it seeks 45 seats

The stalemate over seat sharing between the Congress and the DMK persisted on Monday, with the grand old party demanding 45 seats and the M K Stalin-led outfit reluctant to go beyond 25, sources said. Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Sunday commenced seat-sharing talks with allies for the assembly elections due in April and Congress leader K C Venugopal called on Chief Minister Stalin at his Alwarpet residence in Chennai. According to Tamil Nadu Congress Committee sources, Venugopal, in the about 45-minute meeting, apprised Stalin about his party's expectations and the constituencies it wished to contest. In a follow-up to the meeting, Congress' AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar and Pradesh Congress Committee chief K Selvaperunthagai met DMK's parliamentary party chief Kanimozhi on Monday. The sources said that during the meeting, Congress leaders conveyed that the party wants to contest 45 of the 234 assembly seats. While the DMK has been insisting on giving the Congress 25 seats, the same number as in the 2021 polls, it is yet to officially respond to the Congress' demand for 45 seats. The Congress sources said the party's demand for 45 seats is based on a review of the 2021 election results, when it won 18 of the 25 seats it contested. In the last election, the DMK contested 173 seats, winning 133 and losing 40, mostly to the AIADMK and the BJP. According to party insiders, the Congress believes that at least 20 of those lost seats are winnable if allotted to it, citing stronger local presence and better consolidation in direct contests. The Congress sources said the 45-seat demand is aimed at improving winnability and strengthening the alliance. The talks between Stalin and Venugopal followed a recent meeting between DMK leader Kanimozhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi over seat sharing. Also, the meetings happened against the backdrop of demands by a section of state Congress leaders seeking a share in power and CM Stalin ruling it out, saying that such an arrangement would not suit Tamil Nadu. The DMK leads the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu and its constituents include the Congress, the DMDK, Left parties and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)