Iranian Official Labels European Nuclear Proposals Unrealistic
A senior Iranian official dismissed European proposals in Geneva as unrealistic, complicating efforts to reach a nuclear agreement. Despite stalled progress, both sides are open to continued talks. The proposal includes tougher inspections and a parallel negotiation track, but excludes discussions on Iran's missile program and uranium enrichment.
A senior Iranian official has criticized European proposals regarding Iran's nuclear program as "unrealistic," potentially stalling progress toward reaching an agreement. The official, speaking anonymously to Reuters on Saturday, emphasized that these proposals would not bring Iran and Europe closer to consensus.
The recent talks in Geneva, which involved foreign ministers from Britain, France, Germany, and the EU meeting with their Iranian counterpart, saw limited advancement. These discussions aimed to ease the conflict between Israel and Iran but failed to establish a clear path for ongoing negotiations.
European diplomats on Friday tested Tehran's resolve to negotiate a new nuclear deal, advocating for tougher inspections, including Iran's ballistic missile program. However, Iran remains reluctant to discuss its defensive capabilities and zero uranium enrichment. Diplomatic channels remain open, with French President Emmanuel Macron urging Iran to assure peaceful intentions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
