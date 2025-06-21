Left Menu

Palestinian Activist's Legal Battle: Detention, Release, and Ongoing Fight

Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist and former Columbia University student, was released from federal detention after being held for 104 days. Arrested during Trump's crackdown on anti-Israel protests, Khalil faced potential deportation, sparking legal battles over First Amendment rights. Though released, his legal challenges continue as the government appeals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jena | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Mahmoud Khalil, a prominent Palestinian activist previously detained for his involvement in protests against Israel, has been freed after 104 days of federal detention. His release from a facility in Louisiana marks a significant development in a high-profile legal battle.

Khalil's arrest on March 8 was the first under former President Donald Trump's initiative targeting campus protesters deemed 'pro-Hamas' for their anti-Israel demonstrations. Despite not being accused of breaking any laws, the government sought his deportation, citing foreign policy concerns.

US District Judge Michael Farbiarz ordered Khalil's release, highlighting the lack of evidence to justify continued detention. While Khalil's return to New York brings relief, the legal saga persists as the government appeals the ruling, attempting to challenge his right to free speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

