Punjab Government's Bold Move: Cracking Down on Child Begging Rackets

The Punjab government plans to amend the Beggary Act, introducing stricter penalties to curb child begging rackets. Special teams will be formed to rescue children and identify offenders. A pilot project, 'Smile,' aims to identify child beggars and track families using DNA tests, striving for beggar-free districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:42 IST
In a decisive move to curtail child begging in Punjab, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur announced plans to introduce amendments to the Punjab Prevention of Beggary Act, 1971. The revised act will impose severe penalties on individuals forcing children into begging, aiming to target racketeers, guardians, and parents engaged in such activities.

Kaur revealed that special teams will be constituted to pinpoint and tackle these illegal operations, ensuring the rescue and rehabilitation of affected children. Since July 2024, the state has rescued 286 children under the Jeevanjot project, showcasing its commitment to this cause.

Furthermore, a pilot project named 'Smile' is set to launch in major cities like Amritsar and Ludhiana. This initiative will identify child beggars and use DNA testing to track their families, with a directive to district commissioners to strive for beggar-free locales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

