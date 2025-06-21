Punjab Government's Bold Move: Cracking Down on Child Begging Rackets

In a decisive move to curtail child begging in Punjab, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur announced plans to introduce amendments to the Punjab Prevention of Beggary Act, 1971. The revised act will impose severe penalties on individuals forcing children into begging, aiming to target racketeers, guardians, and parents engaged in such activities.

Kaur revealed that special teams will be constituted to pinpoint and tackle these illegal operations, ensuring the rescue and rehabilitation of affected children. Since July 2024, the state has rescued 286 children under the Jeevanjot project, showcasing its commitment to this cause.

Furthermore, a pilot project named 'Smile' is set to launch in major cities like Amritsar and Ludhiana. This initiative will identify child beggars and use DNA testing to track their families, with a directive to district commissioners to strive for beggar-free locales.

