High Court Intervenes: Controversy Over Rana Sanga Remarks Leads to Arrest Stay

The Allahabad High Court has issued a stay on the arrest of Okendra Singh Rana, a Karni Sena member, in relation to attacks on the residence of Samajwadi Party MP Ram Ji Lal Suman. The attacks were allegedly carried out by the right-wing group following remarks about historical figure Rana Sanga.

The controversy began when Suman's statement in Parliament suggested Rana Sanga invited Mughal emperor Babur to India, which incited backlash from Rajput organizations. The court specified that the interim order is contingent upon Rana's cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

Subsequently, two FIRs were filed, but Rana's legal team contends his involvement is unfounded, claiming his name was falsely implicated in the police inquiry. The court's decision to issue notices to both Suman's son and the investigation officer signifies further judicial oversight on the matter.

