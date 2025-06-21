Drug Bust in Nagpur: Mephedrone Seized

In a significant drug bust, Nagpur police arrested four people after a car was found carrying 239 grams of mephedrone, estimated to be worth Rs 12 lakh. The operation unfolded after the Imambada police received crucial information and intercepted the vehicle near the TB Ward-Jattarodi checkpoint.

The illegal substance, commonly known as meow meow, was discovered following a thorough search of the white Swift car. The four occupants of the vehicle, who were allegedly transporting the drug, have been detained and charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A detailed investigation is currently underway to identify the source and intended delivery target of the seized drug, as authorities work diligently to unravel the network behind this illegal operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)