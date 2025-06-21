Alleged Harasser Arrested After Stabbing Incident in Delhi

A man, aged 20, has been taken into custody by Delhi police for allegedly stabbing a resident who attempted to stop him from harassing a minor girl in the Khajuri Khas area. Police confirmed the arrest of the suspect, Chaman, on Saturday.

Chaman has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections, including attempted murder, as per statements from the victim. Initial investigations indicate that the suspect was involved in harassing a minor when confronted by a resident, the authorities stated.

The local resident's intervention led to an attack with a sharp object, resulting in injuries. The police have registered cases under multiple sections, including Section 74 and Section 8 of the POCSO Act, highlighting the serious nature of the offenses committed.

